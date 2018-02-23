Wilkins urging GOP switch for vote in sheriff’s race

LUMBERTON — A candidate for sheriff is asking Robeson County’s Republicans to re-register as unaffiliated so they can vote in the sheriff&...

March 10th, 2018 |

Jury finds Brown guilty of killing police officer

LUMBERTON — Marques Brown was found guilty today of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police office.Brown, 33, also...

March 5th, 2018 |

Brown testifies he didn’t know Goodson was an officer

LUMBERTON — The man charged with the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police officer took the witness stand Wednesday, describing a troubled c...

February 28th, 2018 |

Four file for school board, one for county commissioner as filing ends

LUMBERTON — The last day of filing for the May 8 primary was a busy day at the Board of Elections, with four candidates filing for the Board of ...

February 28th, 2018 |

Tribe has ACP questions

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Tribe wants its concerns regarding the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to be heard.That’s why the tribe, along with 18 othe...

February 26th, 2018 |

Two men critical injured in shooting

MAXTON — Two men were severely injured after shooting each other at point-blank range following an argument Friday night, according to WPDE.The ...

February 24th, 2018 |

Business major makes times for service

PEMBROKE, — Harrison Pegram has always been business minded.At 14, he was selling refurbished golf balls on eBay. His weekends were spent bargai...

February 24th, 2018 |

Study seeks new school site

LUMBERTON — Where the former students of West Lumberton Elementary School will attend school next year is still undecided more than halfway thro...

February 23rd, 2018 |

Gunman robs Family Dollar

LUMBERTON — Police are looking for a lone gunman who robbed a Family Dollar store in Lumberton on Friday afternoon.According to police, the gunm...

February 23rd, 2018 |

The Robesonian’s Matthew coverage honored

RALEIGH — The Robesonian’s coverage of Hurricane Matthew was recognized Thursday during the North Carolina Press Association’s Winte...

February 23rd, 2018 |