School board recognizes Students of Excellence

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Education recognized the AIG Students of Excellence winners 2018 during its meeting on Tuesday.The Stude...

February 15th, 2018 |

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently honored staff members for their years of service.The universsity recognizes all...

February 9th, 2018 |

Teachers honored for attendance

Thomas Benson, assistant superintendent of Human Relations, and Superintendent Shanita Wooten stand with Matthew Hill, of Lumberton High; Stephanie Lo...

January 29th, 2018 |

Fayetteville poet among Book ‘em headliners

Robeson Community College hosts the fifth annual Book ‘em NC Writers’ Conference and Book Fair this month on Saturday, Sept. 23.Since Patr...

September 2nd, 2017 |

Teachers get school on digital learning

LUMBERTON — As students prepare to head back to the classroom on Monday, their teachers have spent some time in class themselves as they add som...

August 26th, 2017 |

McCorkle the headliner for Book ‘Em on Sept. 23

Jill McCorkle will be a headlining author at Book ‘Em in Sept. 23Who is not familiar with Jill McCorkle? She is a North Carolina resident, a Rob...

July 22nd, 2017 |

Getting schooled on solar

Fourth-grade students in the Migrant Education Program Travel Camp Educational Fair got a lesson recently on the solar system. The students rotated th...

July 15th, 2017 |

Internship provides leadership advice to UNCP student

PEMBROKE — Dajer Fernandez, like many students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is taking advantage of internship opportunities ...

July 15th, 2017 |

UNCP extends enrollment deadline

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has extended its application deadline for new students enrolling for the fall 2017 semes...

July 15th, 2017 |

Lowery, Thomas appointed to UNC Pembroke board

PEMBROKE — The newest appointees to the board of trustees at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke include a Los Angeles real estate mogu...

July 8th, 2017 |