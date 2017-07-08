Education
School board recognizes Students of Excellence
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Education recognized the AIG Students of Excellence winners 2018 during its meeting on Tuesday.The Stude...
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently honored staff members for their years of service.The universsity recognizes all...
Teachers honored for attendance
Thomas Benson, assistant superintendent of Human Relations, and Superintendent Shanita Wooten stand with Matthew Hill, of Lumberton High; Stephanie Lo...
Fayetteville poet among Book ‘em headliners
Robeson Community College hosts the fifth annual Book ‘em NC Writers’ Conference and Book Fair this month on Saturday, Sept. 23.Since Patr...
Teachers get school on digital learning
LUMBERTON — As students prepare to head back to the classroom on Monday, their teachers have spent some time in class themselves as they add som...
McCorkle the headliner for Book ‘Em on Sept. 23
Jill McCorkle will be a headlining author at Book ‘Em in Sept. 23Who is not familiar with Jill McCorkle? She is a North Carolina resident, a Rob...
Getting schooled on solar
Fourth-grade students in the Migrant Education Program Travel Camp Educational Fair got a lesson recently on the solar system. The students rotated th...
Internship provides leadership advice to UNCP student
PEMBROKE — Dajer Fernandez, like many students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is taking advantage of internship opportunities ...
UNCP extends enrollment deadline
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has extended its application deadline for new students enrolling for the fall 2017 semes...
Lowery, Thomas appointed to UNC Pembroke board
PEMBROKE — The newest appointees to the board of trustees at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke include a Los Angeles real estate mogu...