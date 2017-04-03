Religion
LUMBERTON — The longest-serving member of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County filed Thursday for re-election.Mike Sm...
Matthew 25 nears groundbreaking
TABOR CITY — With fundraising going well in advance of a scheduled Aug. 20 groundbreaking for the Matthew 25 Center of Tabor City, directors acc...
The church deals with controversy
Acts 6:1-8Problems line up on a church’s doorsteps. They threaten the unity of a church family and creep in like the cold draft blowing in under...
God equips Jeremiah to be His prophet
Jeremiah 1:4-10Jeremiah, who prophesied mostly to Judah, was the son of Hilkiah, a priest. The family lived in Anathoth, a priestly village convenient...
God gives Samson to Judge Israel
Judges 13:1-7, 24, 25The thirteenth chapter begins with the familiar, “And the children of Israel did evil again in the sight of the Lord.”...
Special eventsBaltimore Baptist Church, located at 171 Baltimore Church Road, will dedicate its new worship center on May 7 at 10 a.m. Guest speakers ...
Jesus, the Good Shepherd of the sheep
John 10:1-15Christ Jesus gave us the parable about shepherds, sheep and sheepfolds, and I am the first to admit I have no first-hand knowledge about s...
Day of Prayer is May 4
LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton will host a National Day of Prayer event on May 4 at 12:15 p.m. at the downtown city plaza.Kriston Jacobs, spe...
Special eventsFirst Free Will Baptist Church, located at 4650 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs, will hold its 41st anniversary service on Sunday. The...
The Good Shepherd and his sheep
Psalm 23This psalm has been read countless times at funerals, but its precious and personal message is for believers every day. Abel, Moses and David ...