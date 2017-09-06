Opinion
LETTER: Trump’s presidency a turbulent flight
To the editor:Following Robert Lee’s March 2 piece about walls, President Trump’s Feb. 28 observation about gun policy, and his proposal o...
Building even a single school no easy task
When talk began of the need to construct a new school following Hurricane Matthew’s destruction of West Lumberton Elementary, the assumption was...
Tax cuts don’t bring inflation
If the supply of oil goes up, the price of oil and gasoline falls.If the supply of oranges goes up, the price of oranges and orange juice goes down.If...
Golden LEAF steps up to Matthew
Last Oct. 9, 2016, I arrived at the Golden LEAF Foundation offices on the banks of the Stoney Creek, a major tributary of the Tar River in Rocky Mount...
A year after Matthew, Robeson remains resolute
The one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew’s devastation of Robeson County is either today or yesterday, depending on how you want to measure...
Fight continues for the unborn
Did you know the United States, China, and North Korea are among just seven nations which permit elective, late-term abortions?Our nation suffers an e...
Top court not party bound
The N.C. Supreme Court handed down twice as many 4-3 decisions Friday as it had during the rest of the year. Yet it would be a mistake to jump to the ...
Duke Energy line technician reflects on Matthew recovery
To the Editor,Growing up in Rowland, I have seen my fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. There are a few names that I will never forget ̵...
Judicial map plan wouldn’t benefit Robeson County
Today’s quick quiz: How do you take the county that ranks No. 1 in North Carolina in crime, both violent and property, and make it even more dan...
Duke’s decision to recycle coal ash helps with PR problem
If Christine Ellis and Mac Legerton are pleased with a decision by Duke Energy concerning coal-ash disposal, then so are we.Ellis, of the South Caroli...