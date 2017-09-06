LETTER: Trump’s presidency a turbulent flight

To the editor:Following Robert Lee’s March 2 piece about walls, President Trump’s Feb. 28 observation about gun policy, and his proposal o...

March 6th, 2018 |

Building even a single school no easy task

When talk began of the need to construct a new school following Hurricane Matthew’s destruction of West Lumberton Elementary, the assumption was...

February 24th, 2018 |

Tax cuts don’t bring inflation

If the supply of oil goes up, the price of oil and gasoline falls.If the supply of oranges goes up, the price of oranges and orange juice goes down.If...

February 24th, 2018 |

Golden LEAF steps up to Matthew

Last Oct. 9, 2016, I arrived at the Golden LEAF Foundation offices on the banks of the Stoney Creek, a major tributary of the Tar River in Rocky Mount...

October 10th, 2017 |

A year after Matthew, Robeson remains resolute

The one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew’s devastation of Robeson County is either today or yesterday, depending on how you want to measure...

October 7th, 2017 |

Fight continues for the unborn

Did you know the United States, China, and North Korea are among just seven nations which permit elective, late-term abortions?Our nation suffers an e...

October 7th, 2017 |

Top court not party bound

The N.C. Supreme Court handed down twice as many 4-3 decisions Friday as it had during the rest of the year. Yet it would be a mistake to jump to the ...

October 5th, 2017 |

Duke Energy line technician reflects on Matthew recovery

To the Editor,Growing up in Rowland, I have seen my fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. There are a few names that I will never forget ̵...

October 5th, 2017 |

Judicial map plan wouldn’t benefit Robeson County

Today’s quick quiz: How do you take the county that ranks No. 1 in North Carolina in crime, both violent and property, and make it even more dan...

October 3rd, 2017 |

Duke’s decision to recycle coal ash helps with PR problem

If Christine Ellis and Mac Legerton are pleased with a decision by Duke Energy concerning coal-ash disposal, then so are we.Ellis, of the South Caroli...

September 6th, 2017 |