Columns
Tax cuts don’t bring inflation
If the supply of oil goes up, the price of oil and gasoline falls.If the supply of oranges goes up, the price of oranges and orange juice goes down.If...
Golden LEAF steps up to Matthew
Last Oct. 9, 2016, I arrived at the Golden LEAF Foundation offices on the banks of the Stoney Creek, a major tributary of the Tar River in Rocky Mount...
Fight continues for the unborn
Did you know the United States, China, and North Korea are among just seven nations which permit elective, late-term abortions?Our nation suffers an e...
Top court not party bound
The N.C. Supreme Court handed down twice as many 4-3 decisions Friday as it had during the rest of the year. Yet it would be a mistake to jump to the ...
Reminders of an immoral past
We all sometimes need to be reminded that opinions are merely personal views that each of us has formed. Too often those opinions are not based on fac...
Tribe gets Smithsonian showcase
The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has recently made significant strides in obtaining full federal recognition for the Lumbee People. The Tribe contin...
Gambling: Fun or problem?
What is gambling? The NC Problem Gambling Program Website states that, “Gambling — or ‘betting’ or ‘gaming’ —...
Unaffiliated voters hold key
RALEIGH — About 30 percent of North Carolina’s 6.8 million registered voters are Republicans. So how in the world do Republicans ever win ...
Seminars assist elder planning
Our population is aging; more women are at work; baby boomers are working past retirement; others are re-entering the workforce in their 50s, 60s, 70s...
We must refuse to be divided
Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran pastor during World War II, is famous for saying: “When they came for the Jews, I did not speak out as I was not a ...