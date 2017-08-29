Tax cuts don’t bring inflation

If the supply of oil goes up, the price of oil and gasoline falls.If the supply of oranges goes up, the price of oranges and orange juice goes down.If...

February 24th, 2018 |

Golden LEAF steps up to Matthew

Last Oct. 9, 2016, I arrived at the Golden LEAF Foundation offices on the banks of the Stoney Creek, a major tributary of the Tar River in Rocky Mount...

October 10th, 2017 |

Fight continues for the unborn

Did you know the United States, China, and North Korea are among just seven nations which permit elective, late-term abortions?Our nation suffers an e...

October 7th, 2017 |

Top court not party bound

The N.C. Supreme Court handed down twice as many 4-3 decisions Friday as it had during the rest of the year. Yet it would be a mistake to jump to the ...

October 5th, 2017 |

Reminders of an immoral past

We all sometimes need to be reminded that opinions are merely personal views that each of us has formed. Too often those opinions are not based on fac...

September 5th, 2017 |

Tribe gets Smithsonian showcase

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has recently made significant strides in obtaining full federal recognition for the Lumbee People. The Tribe contin...

September 1st, 2017 |

Gambling: Fun or problem?

What is gambling? The NC Problem Gambling Program Website states that, “Gambling — or ‘betting’ or ‘gaming’ —...

September 1st, 2017 |

Unaffiliated voters hold key

RALEIGH — About 30 percent of North Carolina’s 6.8 million registered voters are Republicans. So how in the world do Republicans ever win ...

August 31st, 2017 |

Seminars assist elder planning

Our population is aging; more women are at work; baby boomers are working past retirement; others are re-entering the workforce in their 50s, 60s, 70s...

August 30th, 2017 |

We must refuse to be divided

Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran pastor during World War II, is famous for saying: “When they came for the Jews, I did not speak out as I was not a ...

August 29th, 2017 |