Building even a single school no easy task

When talk began of the need to construct a new school following Hurricane Matthew’s destruction of West Lumberton Elementary, the assumption was...

February 24th, 2018 |

A year after Matthew, Robeson remains resolute

The one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew’s devastation of Robeson County is either today or yesterday, depending on how you want to measure...

October 7th, 2017 |

Judicial map plan wouldn’t benefit Robeson County

Today’s quick quiz: How do you take the county that ranks No. 1 in North Carolina in crime, both violent and property, and make it even more dan...

October 3rd, 2017 |

Duke’s decision to recycle coal ash helps with PR problem

If Christine Ellis and Mac Legerton are pleased with a decision by Duke Energy concerning coal-ash disposal, then so are we.Ellis, of the South Caroli...

September 6th, 2017 |

Now the time to prepare in case Irma visits

When there is one approaching, we have often used this space to warn readers that the best way to survive a hurricane is to prepare in advance for the...

September 5th, 2017 |

2015 law provides path forward on Confederate monuments

The front line in the impending battle between those who want Confederate monuments in North Carolina to come down and those who stand opposed is like...

September 2nd, 2017 |

Text HARVEY to 90999 and enjoy the moment

“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” — Charles DickensImagine that on Oct. 9, 2016, the day after ...

August 29th, 2017 |

The face of Lumbee poverty still the face of a child

To the Editor,In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and its destruction I have cause to think about the history and present living conditions of our communi...

August 29th, 2017 |

Schools face ‘few’ challenges as new year begins

As the 2017-18 school year begins on Monday, the local theme, unfortunately, appears to be one of fewer.Students tomorrow will return to 41 schools, o...

August 26th, 2017 |

Latest push for Lumbee recognition has a different feel

We’ve had a good view of multiple failed journeys toward federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe, and this one feels like it has a chance for a...

August 1st, 2017 |