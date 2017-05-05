LETTER: Trump’s presidency a turbulent flight

To the editor:Following Robert Lee’s March 2 piece about walls, President Trump’s Feb. 28 observation about gun policy, and his proposal o...

March 6th, 2018 |

Duke Energy line technician reflects on Matthew recovery

To the Editor,Growing up in Rowland, I have seen my fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. There are a few names that I will never forget ̵...

October 5th, 2017 |

We can’t allow ‘peaceful fantatics’ to dictate the fate of monuments

To the Editor,In regard to Our View in the Sept. 3 newspaper, I see no reason for the Historical Commission to vote to remove Silent Sam nor any other...

September 3rd, 2017 |

B.B. Thompson Choir still inspirational after 41 years

To the Editor,Over the years I have attended the annual concerts of the B.B. Thompson Choir which is composed of several hundred of our county’s...

July 31st, 2017 updated: July 31st, 2017. |

Cooper needs to veto bill benefitting political donors

To the Editor,Just before the General Assembly adjourned on June 30, the consumer loan industry won a prize piece of legislation from legislators who ...

July 26th, 2017 |

Natural gas critical for Robeson County’s economic future

To the Editor,Robeson County is home to more than 40 industrial companies that rely on natural gas as a critical component of their normal operations....

July 20th, 2017 updated: July 21st, 2017. |

Mayors express ACP support

As the elected mayors of cities and towns across Eastern North Carolina, we write to you in support of a vital economic opportunity for our state, our...

July 20th, 2017 updated: July 21st, 2017. |

July 18th, 2017 |

Rumba raises $10,000 that will help with Matthew recovery

To the Editor,On behalf of Robeson Road runners, I would like to thank all of the sponsors and participants in our annual Rumba on the Lumber festivit...

May 18th, 2017 |

Republican chairman overlooks his own hypocrisy

To the Editor,Regarding Phillip Stephens’s latest column, the “conservative message,” Mr. Stephens, the chairman of the county Repub...

May 5th, 2017 |