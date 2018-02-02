Wilkins urging GOP switch for vote in sheriff’s race

LUMBERTON — A candidate for sheriff is asking Robeson County’s Republicans to re-register as unaffiliated so they can vote in the sheriff&...

March 10th, 2018 |

Jury finds Brown guilty of killing police officer

LUMBERTON — Marques Brown was found guilty today of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police office.Brown, 33, also...

March 5th, 2018 |

Brown testifies he didn’t know Goodson was an officer

LUMBERTON — The man charged with the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police officer took the witness stand Wednesday, describing a troubled c...

February 28th, 2018 |

Four file for school board, one for county commissioner as filing ends

LUMBERTON — The last day of filing for the May 8 primary was a busy day at the Board of Elections, with four candidates filing for the Board of ...

February 28th, 2018 |

Tribe has ACP questions

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Tribe wants its concerns regarding the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to be heard.That’s why the tribe, along with 18 othe...

February 26th, 2018 |

Study seeks new school site

LUMBERTON — Where the former students of West Lumberton Elementary School will attend school next year is still undecided more than halfway thro...

February 23rd, 2018 |

Wilkins becomes third to seek sheriff’s seat

LUMBERTON — Burnis Wilkins, who has law enforcement experience that spans five decades, filed Tuesday as a Democratic candidate for sheriff of R...

February 20th, 2018 |

Incentives OK’s for Campbell expansion

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved repaying Campbell Soup 100 percent of the company’s property taxe...

February 19th, 2018 |

LUMBERTON — The longest-serving member of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County filed Thursday for re-election.Mike Sm...

February 15th, 2018 |

17-year-old Purnell Swett student shot to death

LUMBERTON — A 17-year-old student at Purnell Swett High School was shot to death Thursday afternoon and lawmen are tying to find someone they ar...

February 2nd, 2018 |