Summer programs booming at the library

Summer reading is booming at the library. All ages can “Build a Better World” through reading. Come into your local branch of Robeson County Public Library to register. Read, earn prizes, and participate in free programs all summer. Several programs are happening this week.

The library is partnering with the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center for some out-of-this-world programs this summer. July 10 we are having a special program at Osterneck Auditorium, located across from the Lumberton library, to introduce the upcoming solar eclipse that will occur Aug. 21.

“Meet the Museum” will be Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium, and 2 p.m. at the Pembroke library. The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences will give a presentation. From alligators to opossums, come face-to-face with live animals at the library.

On July 15, Honshi Lacy Green will present “Stranger Danger for Kids”, demonstrating self-defense techniques. The program begins in the Osterneck Auditorium at 11 a.m. and is for children ages 4 to 12.

Have you checked out any of our free ebooks or audiobooks yet? Through E-iNC we offer thousands of popular titles for adults at the website https://e-inc.overdrive.com/ “Libby” is available to guide you through your first visit.

For children’s titles visit NC Kids Digital Library at https://nckids.overdrive.com/

To check out or download digital media, you will need a Robeson County Library card, access to the Internet, and a personal computer, smartphone, or tablet.

For either site click “Sign In”, choose Robeson County Public Library from the dropdown menu, and then type the barcode number from the back of your library card into the designated box. Once signed in you can download books to read or listen to. Magazines and movies are also available.

Some of the newest fiction titles added this week to E-iNC are “Use of Force” by Brad Thor, “Love Story” by Karen Kingsbury, “Poppy Done to Death” by Charlaine Harris, and “Mary, Mary” by Lesley Crewe. New non-fiction titles are “The Plant Paradox” by Steven R. Gundry, “Our Revolution” by Bernie Sanders, “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” by Sherman Alexie, and “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow.

One of the more popular titles, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot, is available in both ebook and audiobook. Henrietta Lacks was a poor black tobacco farmer whose cells, taken without her knowledge in 1951, became one of the most important tools in medicine, vital for developing the polio vaccine, cloning, gene mapping, and more.

Henrietta’s cells have been bought and sold by the billions, yet she remains virtually unknown, and her family can’t afford health insurance. This phenomenal New York Times bestseller tells a riveting story of the collision between ethics, race, and medicine; of scientific discovery and faith healing; and of a daughter consumed with questions about the mother she never knew. It has been made into an HBO film starring Oprah Winfrey and Rose Byrne.

We will be making some improvements to our Hoyland Livermore Jennings Genealogy and Local History Room this month. The room will be closed to the public on Wednesday. We appreciate your patience while we add shelving that will increase space for new materials. Genealogy help can be provided several ways at Robeson County Public Library: Via a brief introduction to the room and materials by our staff, by scheduling a 30-minute appointment via e-mail at genealogy@robesoncountylibrary.org, or by e-mailing your questions to us and we will help you as we have time. This summer we are staffing our Genealogy Room from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday. Our librarians can help you get started, or maybe get you past that brick wall you have come up against.

http://www.redspringscitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/web1_Mecifi_cmyk20177783524885.jpg

By Kelly Mecifi Contributing columnist

Kelly Mecifi is a technical services librarian for Robeson County Public Library.

Kelly Mecifi is a technical services librarian for Robeson County Public Library.