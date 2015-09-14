Program helps cancer patients live healthy lives

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Department is starting a new program for cancer patients — the Survivorship Planning and Cancer Education program.

Also known as SPACE, the program was developed by Gibson Cancer Center and Southeastern Lifestyle Center for Fitness and Rehabilitation to help cancer patients make healthy lifestyle changes.

“Waging the battle against cancer can be physically and mentally exhausting,” said Ash Walker, manager for Southeastern Health Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Department. “More than ever, it is important for individuals diagnosed with cancer to incorporate healthy lifestyle choices into their daily routines. Making healthy lifestyle changes reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases, offsets fatigue from cancer treatments, and reduces the risk of mortality.”

The program begins on Tuesday and the first group of participants will have completed their cancer treatments. After the inaugural group finishes the program, additional groups will incorporate patients still undergoing treatment. The first class will receive individualized assessments, exercise prescriptions and healthy lifestyle education.

The SPACE program offers a multidisciplinary health-care team consisting of a medical director, oncology navigator, clinical exercise professionals and nurses to supervise the participants. Participant progress will be reported to referring providers.

Referred participants will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at Southeastern Lifestyle Center for Fitness and Rehabilitation at 4897 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Patients must participate in a total of 24 sessions to complete the course. For information, call Walker at 910-738-5403; option 2.

