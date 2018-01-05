SRMC limits visitors because of flu

LUMBERTON — The rising number of flu cases in the region has prompted Southeastern Regional Medical Center to impose visitation restrictions.

The visitation restrictions allow for two visitors per patient ages 18 and older except in the emergency department, where only one visitor will be allowed per patient, according to information released by SRMC. Any clergyman who has registered with Pastoral Care Services and has an SRMC clergy badge will be allowed to visit. Some areas, such as ICU, may have a stricter policy as part of their normal operations. Exceptions will be made only in extreme medical circumstances.

“Any individual with flu-like symptoms, including muscle aches, fever, headache, sore throat, coughing or vomiting, is asked not to visit patients at SRMC until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours,” Amanda Crabtree, Southeastern Health’s Public Relations coordinator, said in a written statement. “All visitors are reminded to wash hands before entering a patient room or interacting with a patient. Please note that general visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.”

If friends or loved ones wish to contact individuals while a patient at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, they are encouraged to call or send cards or letters. Most patients may be reached by calling 910-671-5000 and asking for the patient by name, according to the SRMC information release. Please be aware of patients’ need to rest by limiting phone calls during evening hours. Letters may be addressed to Southeastern Health, Patient Name, Room Number, PO Box 1408, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Individuals who feel they may be sick and need to seek non-emergency medical care may visit a Southeastern Health primary care or walk-in clinic. The walk-in clinics include: Southeastern Health Mall Clinic, on the campus of Biggs Park Mall; The Clinic at Walmart; The Clinic at Lumberton Drug; and Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke. For a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers, log on to www.southeasternhealth.org.