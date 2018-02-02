17-year-old Purnell Swett student shot to death

LUMBERTON — A 17-year-old student at Purnell Swett High School was shot to death Thursday afternoon and lawmen are tying to find someone they are calling a “person of interest.”

Jeremiah Dakota Locklear, of Lumberton, was found shot about 2:24 p.m. when the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at a residence located at 240 Offie Jones Road, Sheriff Ken Sealey said Friday.

“There was an altercation between two people,” Sealey said. “One person was shot.”

Locklear was taken by Robeson County EMS to a hospital, where he later died.

Sealey did not want to release the name of the person police are seeking to question.

Locklear was outside the Offie Jones Road residence when gunshots were heard, according the Sheriff’s Office. The teenager was seen running toward the front porch, saying he had been hit. An unidentified person was seen running toward a red truck, jumping into the vehicle and fleeing from the residence.

“At the present time a motive has not been determined, and there have not been any arrests,” Maj. Anthony Thompson said in a statement.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

