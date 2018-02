LUMBERTON — Police are looking for a lone gunman who robbed a Family Dollar store in Lumberton on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the gunman, whose description was not immediately available, entered the store at 4:04 p.m. and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845. Callers do not have to provide their name.