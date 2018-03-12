Winter mix possible overnight

LUMBERTON — There was a good chance that county residents hitting the road before the sun rises in the morning will have to deal with roadways covered by a mix of rain and ice, and even a little snow.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued late Monday afternoon a freeze warning for Robeson County that was in effect for 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. today. The Weather Service was predicting the temperature to be in the low 30s and an 80 percent chance of precipitation, with accumulations as much as quarter of an inch. A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures that can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation are imminent.

Regardless of what wintry weather was forecast, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced late Monday afternoon that the campus will operate on a normal schedule today for students, faculty and staff. There was no word on possible schedule changes from the Public Schools of Robeson County or Robeson Community College.

The wintry weather may have add a hand in the traffic accidents that occurred on Interstate 95 about 5:30 p.m. Monday. At least two multi-vehicle accidents were seen in the northbound lanes near Exit 72 in Cumberland County, where light snow began to fall in the early afternoon. There was a single-vehicle accident near Exit 77. There was no information about injuries in the accidents.

The daytime forecast for today is sunshine and a high temperature near 54, according to the Weather Service. There is a slight chance of rain tonight, with a low about 34.

Wednesday is supposed to be sunny with a daytime high near 48 and a nighttime low about 28 under clear skies.

The Weather Service is calling for sunny skies Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs are predicted to be in the 60s on Thursday and Friday and near 58 on Saturday. The nighttime lows are expected to be in the low to mid-40s.

A Lumberton Police officer stands on Fayetteville Road and directs Lumberton High School bus traffic on a wet and chilly Monday afternoon. Leah Britt, an assistant district attorney for N.C. District 16B, leaves the courthouse in Lumberton as a cold rain falls on Monday. Vehicles line the side of Interstate 95 near Exit 72 in Cumberland County late Monday afternoon. It was not clear if the accident was caused by highway surfaces made slick by the rain. There was no information about possible injuries. A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper works the scene Monday afternoon where a vehicle left the roadway on northbound Interstate 95 near Exit 77 in Cumberland County. There was no word on whether or not anyone was injured.