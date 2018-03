LUMBERTON — The steering committee for Robeson County’s anti-litter campaign Clean & Green will meet at 6 tonight at the Lumber River Council of Governments office at COMtech business park, located on N.C. 711 just outside of Pembroke.

Organizers are trying to enlist people who will volunteers to help clean up roadside. Businesses, churches, civic groups and schools are among those that are encouraged to participate.