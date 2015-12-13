Dial denies wrongdoing in Pembroke vote

PEMBROKE — Allen Dial says he is just a good Christian doing a good deed, and no one’s eyes should be raised by the fact that some voters in the Pembroke election listed as their residence commercial buildings he owns.

Nor does Dial, who is leading a challenged race to become the town’s mayor, think it’s a big deal that his daughter notarized affidavits used by voters to prove their residency.

But the election is in balance, and the State Board of Elections will look at it next, perhaps sometime this week.

At least five challenged voters at a recent Pembroke mayoral protest hearing gave their address to be at buildings owned by Dial, the top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 election, but the three-member Robeson County Board of Elections did not find any reason to deem these voters ineligible to vote.

Dial said that it is not unusual for him to provide the homeless a place to stay.

“I’m a passionate person. If I see someone in need walking down the street I pick them up and try to help them,” said Dial, who has not allowed The Robesonian to take an updated photograph of him, insisting that the newspaper use one that is decades old. “These are human beings, not animals … I grew up in a Christian family.”

He continued: “Everybody doesn’t have a gated community and two-story house to live in.”

The five voters were among 24 whose eligibility was challenged in a protest filed by Greg Cummings, who finished second in the four-way race for Pembroke mayor, 11 votes behind Dial once provisional ballots were counted. At a hearing on Nov. 30, Cummings was able to prove 11 of the challenged voters were ineligible to vote because they did not live at the addresses they gave when they cast their ballots.

The five people residing in the buildings owned by Dial met the state’s eligibility requirements to vote.

According to Josh Lawson, general counsel for the State Board of Elections, an individual is eligible to vote if that person resides at a specific location for 30 days before an election; the place where that person is living they consider their home; or if they leave they have the intent of returning.

The buildings owned by Dial are located at 200 and 202 Mabe St., according to the Robeson County Board of Elections. The buildings are an auto body shop and an old storage building referred to by those calling the building home as the “barn.”

The buildings are not directly served by water and sewer, but Dial has said that those living in his building have access to hot and cold water as well as restroom facilities at a third adjacent building.

Don Wright, the former general counsel for the State Board of Elections, who represented Cummings at the hearing, questioned Dial’s purpose for having affidavits he collected from individual voters notarized by his daughter.

“She has an interest in all this,” Wright said.

Dial, however, said she did not violate the law.

“She didn’t notarize anything for me,” he said. “She notarized affidavits from the voters.”

The Robeson County Board of Elections ruled at the hearing there was evidence in the mayoral race to believe that a violation of election laws or other irregularity or misconduct did occur and it was sufficiently serious to cast doubt on the apparent results of the election. The board than voted to send the results of the hearing to the state and request that it take any appropriate action.

Initial results showed Cummings, a former Pembroke councilman, getting 190 votes and Dial, also a former member of the Pembroke Council, winning the race by seven. After provisional ballots were counted, Dial had an 11-vote lead.

Cummings did not want to comment for this story.

State board could settle matter this week

By Bob Shiles bshiles@civitasmedia.com

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

