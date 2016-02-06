Snow possible for county on Super Sunday

For folks who like their precipitation to be white and fluffy, today could turn out to be really super.

But one thing is guaranteed: Super Bowl Sunday in Robeson County will be a wet one.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a reasonable chance that Robeson County residents will see some snow today. As is always the case in Southeastern North Carolina, whether the county sees snow, sleet or rain will depend on timing — what the temperatures are when a storm system off the cost delivers the wet stuff.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain was expected to arrive in Robeson County after 9 p.m. on Saturday, and then perhaps turn over into snow after midnight. Robeson County residents might see some of the powdery wet stuff on the ground when they go outside this morning to locate their The Robesonian, and snow could continue to about 11 a.m. today when warmer temperatures will turn it back into rain — but only after an accumulation of about a half inch of snow.

The rain will then continue throughout the day and into Monday, including at 6:30 p.m. when the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos kick off in Super Bowl 50, something to remember if your party includes outdoor grilling.

It will be chilly throughout the day, with lows around the freezing mark this morning and highs in the mid-40s this afternoon.

If the county misses on the snow today, there is a second chance of it mid-week if all the ingredients are right.