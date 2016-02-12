Huge jackpot a windfall for NC

RALEIGH (AP) — Powerball’s jackpot surge to $1.6 billion last month also brought more money to the North Carolina lottery and for education.

North Carolina Education Lottery Executive Director Alice Garland told lawmakers Thursday that lottery outlets sold $79 million more in Powerball tickets over a two-month period when the jackpot kept growing compared to what was normally anticipated.

Net lottery profits are earmarked for education initiatives that are determined by the General Assembly. Garland told the lottery oversight committee the Powerball run increased the lottery’s share for education by $30 million. The lottery previously anticipated its contribution to education at more than $525 million.

Garland also says two recent multistate Powerball jackpot surges also appeared to help increase ticket sales for North Carolina draw games.