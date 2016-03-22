Man charged with theft

RALEIGH — A Scotland County man has been charged with stealing fire department equipment and pawning it in Robeson County, according to a statement from the Department of Insurance.

Eric Daniel Oxendine, 28, of Wagram, was arrested March 11 in Robeson County and placed under an $18,000 bond.

Oxendine was charged with one count of felony larceny in Scotland County and one count of obtaining property by false pretense in Robeson County, Wayne Goodwin, North Carolina insurance commissioner, said in a statement on Monday.

Oxendine is accused of fraudulently obtaining $200 from Merritt Pawn by presenting equipment and property owned by North Scotland Volunteer Fire Department as his own, the statement says.

According to the Department of Insurance statement, investigators from the department believe Oxendine stole a rescue saw worth almost $1,935 from the department and sold it sometime between January and March.