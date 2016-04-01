Rain could help fire probe

FAIRMONT — Today’s heavy rains could help investigators get a closer look at a former tobacco warehouse destroyed by a fire on Wednesday.

Officials with the Fairmont Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation had planned to begin working the scene at Hi Dollar Warehouse in Fairmont on Thursday, but were kept out by still-smoldering hot spots. But the heavy rain this morning might cool things off enough for a good look.

“They’re going to wait and see what this rain does as far as cooling off the hot spots,” said Fairmont police Capt. Jon Edwards.

In the meantime, investigators are continuing to interview witnesses to see if the cause of the fire can be determined. Arson investigators with the SBI and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are planning to inspect the scene this afternoon, Edwards said, weather permitting.

According to Edwards, tar used in the building’s roofing has contributed to the ongoing hot spots, but by this morning smoke and flames were largely extinguished.

“There are spots that are just going to continue to burn until it burns itself out,” he said.

According to Robeson County tax records, the South Main Street warehouse was built in 1949 and it and the 4.97 acres of land it sits on were valued at $78,000.

About 15 fire departments responded to the blaze on Wednesday after it was reported about 1 p.m. and spent nearly all of that day dosing the 75,000-square-foot structure and keeping flames from reaching nearby homes. No one was injured and no homes were damaged.

The building, owned by a Fairmont firefighter, had been used for storage in recent years. Town officials had recently asked Zax Abdil to repair damage to the building or tear it down, saying it was a safety hazard.

According to Edwards, parts of woods surrounding the building were burned, as well as vehicles stored at the building.

“Some of them had some burn damage to them and some are a complete loss,” he said.

Edwards said officers are attempting to contact the owners of all the vehicles before assessing the value of the damage.

Hot spots keeping investigators away

