Public’s help sought in catching bank robber

FAIRMONT — Fairmont police and the FBI are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Fairmont bank this week.

According to a statement from the FBI, the man robbed entered the BB&T branch at 140 Thompson St. on Wednesday and demanded money from the bank teller. He did not display a weapon.

A witness reported that the man then drove away in a gray four-door sedan, possibly an early 2000s or late 1990s Buick Le Sabre.

The man is described a fair-skinned, with light facial hair, about 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with “Temple RX Pharmacy” printed on the front and dark pants. He is believed to be in his 20s.

The FBI is circulating a wanted poster with a description of the man, photos taken of him at the bank and a photo of his car. The vehicle can be seen at robesonian.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100 or the Fairmont Police Department at 910-318-8888.

Courtesy photo The FBI is circulation this photo of car, possibly a Buick LeSabre, driven by a man who robbed a Fairmont bank this week. Courtesy photo The FBI and Fairmont police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man, who robbed a Fairmont bank this week.