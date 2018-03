LUMBERTON — A little rain won’t stop Lumberton from holding its annual fireworks display tonight.

City officials had no plans to postpone Lumberton’s Family Fourth event as gates at Lumberton High School were set to open.

The event will include a performance by The Radio Narks and the All Veteran Parachute Jump Team, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. Victoria Huggins, Miss Greater Southeastern, will sing the national anthem.