Peanut Festival taking applicatoins

DUBLIN — The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant Committee is accepting applications for the 2016 Dublin Peanut Festival Scholarship Pageant. Applications are also being accepted for craft and food vendors at the festival and the car show.

The pageant will be held Sept. 10 and the Peanut Festival will be held on Sept. 17. At the end of the queen’s one-year reign, she will be presented a $1,000 check, provided she has met the requirements in her contract. The check will be made payable to the college she will be attending in the fall. To receive an application, send a message to organizers at Facebook.com/DPFScholarshipPageant.

To be a vendor, contact Jane Starnes at 910-862-4301 or visit www.dublinpeanutfestival.com. The enter the car show, contact Wayne Dove at 910-876-5578.