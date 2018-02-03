Real estate office open in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — A new business has come to town to assist people with their real estate and property management needs.

Liberty Realty Group LLC is located in the Ransom-Locklear Professional building, located at 239 S. Main St. in Red Springs. It is owned and operated by Chris Locklear and Dr. Cheryl Locklear, a dentist. Each of the Locklears has more than 20 years of real estate experience in residential, agricultural, and income-producing properties.

“Red Springs has a rich history filled with culture and architecture. My hope is to be an advocate for the residents and assist in preserving the legacy of those who have worked so hard to make Red Springs what it is today, a wonderful place to live,” Chris Locklear said.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/locklearagent.com or call 910-734-3261.

Cheryl Locklear http://www.redspringscitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Chris-Locklear_1.jpg Cheryl Locklear http://www.redspringscitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Cheryl-Locklear_2.jpg