PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently honored staff members for their years of service.
The universsity recognizes all employees every five years and celebrates length-of-service milestones of employee service to total state service.
Employees recognized for five years of service:
Todd Allen, Center for Student Success, Lumberton
Mike Clawson, Military & Veteran Services, Ocean Isle Beach
Robin Johnson, Center for Student Success, Lumberton
Alisa Moses, Engaged Outreach Healthy Start, Lumberton
Jeremy Woodell, Facilities Operations, Pembroke
Meggan Hollis, Department of Music, Lumberton
Crystal Moore, Student Health Services, Maxton
Ashley Pryer, Admissions, Lumberton
Michael Litty, Communications & Marketing, Laurinburg
Chalmers Wilkins, Facilities Operations, Lumberton
Brittany Bennett, Athletics/HPER, Laurinburg
Timothy Chavis, Facilities Operations, Red Springs
Robert Gaddy, Information Technology, Lumberton
Christopher McGeachy, Facilities Operations, Red Springs
Tracy Bullard, Facilities Operations, Rowland
Sandra Chavis, Facilities Operations, Lumberton
Regina Clark, Facilities Operations, Rowland
John Cox, Health Physical Education & Recreation, Hope Mills
Patricia Locklear, Facilities Operations, Maxton
Mark Milewicz, Esther G. Maynor Honors College, Fayetteville
Daisy Long, Department of Psychology, Rockingham
Jamie Misenheimer, Information Technology, Laurinburg
Ian Stroud, Center for Student Success, Maxton
Jessica Locklear, Student Health Services, Maxton
Melissa McLean, Facilities Operations, Lumberton
Engle Revels, Admissions, Lumberton
Employees recognized for 10 years of service:
Charles Chavis, Environmental Health and Safety, Longs, S.C.
Beth Wilkerson, Office of Regional Initiatives, Orrum
Dennis Locklear, Facilities Operations, Lumberton
Paul Peterson-Campbell, Human Resources, Lumberton
Alicia Jiles, Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs, Lumberton
Adam Hardin, Advancement, Lumberton
Telisha Oxendine, Department of Biology, Lumberton
Charles Sampson, Facilities Operations, Pembroke
Debbie Locklear, Facilities Operations, Maxton
Jennifer McNeill, Center for Academic Excellence, Lumberton
Kenneth Spayd, Finance and Administration, Hope Mills
Johnny Cummings, Facilities Operations, Pembroke
Mable Haywood, Office for Regional Initiatives, Red Springs
Edward Locklear, Facilities Operations, Maxton
Tammy Locklear, Information Technology, Pembroke
Myra Moody, Office of Institutional Research, Fayetteville
Barry O’Brien, School of Business, Florence, S.C.
Daryl Chavis, Facilities Operations, Lumberton
Marsha Frink, Office of the Registrar, Chadbourn
Michelle Locklear, School of Education, Pembroke
Theresa Dimery, Facilities Operations, Lumberton
Jacqueline Strickland, Payroll, Rowland
Phillip Locklear, Police and Public Safety, Maxton
Judy Oxendine, Facilities Operations, Pembroke
Sondra Oxendine, Mary Livermore Library, Pembroke
Tate Corney, Information Technology, St. Pauls
Steven Locklear, Facilities Operations, Pembroke
Derek Oxendine, Center for Student Success, Pembroke
Employees recognized for 15 years of service:
Belinda Smiling, Student Health Services, Maxton
Annie Coleman, Mary Livermore Library, Laurinburg
Ricky Ransom, Office of Regional Initiatives, Pembroke
Ginger Sampson, Office of Regional Initiatives, Maxton
Beatrice Williams, Purchasing, Shannon
Reginald Bullock, Center for Student Success, Laurinburg
David Hatch, Facilities Operations, Southport
Loretta Jones, Facilities Operations, Maxton
Aubrey Swett, University Center, Pembroke
Freddie Bell, Auxiliary and Business Services, Pembroke
Lisa Hunt, Sponsored Research and Programs, Lumberton
James Strickland, Facilities Operations, Pembroke
Sylvia Chavis, School of Business, Pembroke
Chuckie Lowery, Department of Mass Communications, Rockingham
Betty Johnson, Advancement, Pembroke
Tabitha Locklear, Information Technology, Maxton
Employees recognized for 20 years of service:
Cynthia Redfearn, Housing & Residence Life, Lumberton
Elaine Vesely, Information Technology, Pembroke
Judith Lee, Student Health Services, Aberdeen
Melissa Vance, Facilities Operations, Lumberton
SallyAnn Clark, Department of Mass Communications, Laurinburg
Flora Freeman, Housing & Residence Life, Pembroke
Stephen Prevatte, Information Technology, Lumberton
Cora Bullard, Student Health Services, Maxton
Darlene Chavis, Facilities Operations, Pembroke
Employees recognized for 25 years of service:
Paul Jolicoeur, Communications and Marketing, Lumberton
Employees recognized for 30 years of service:
Penny Locklear, Mary Livermore Library, Pembroke
Dedra Sanderson, Givens Performing Arts Center, Pembroke
Carolyn Godwin, Center for Student Success, Rowland
Gwendolyn Locklear, Mary Livermore Library, Pembroke
Elizabeth Normandy, Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs, Fayetteville
Michael McKinnon, Facilities Operations, Hope Mills
Susie Harris, Mary Livermore Library, Pembroke