School board recognizes Students of Excellence


Staff report

AIG Students of Excellence winners from Lumberton High School.


AIG Students of Excellence winners from Early College.


AIG Students of Excellence winners from Fairmont High School.


LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Education recognized the AIG Students of Excellence winners 2018 during its meeting on Tuesday.

The Students of Excellence are:

Lumberton High School:

9th: Matthew Cutbush

10th: Elijah Hammonds

11th: Alexandria Simpson

12th: Elijah Lewis

Early College High School:

9th: Charles Johnson III

10th: Kayla Biggins

11th: Jacob Stewart

12th: Vicky Liu

13th: Nathalie Vargas

Fairmont High School:

9th: Perry Brooks, Jr.

10th: Dylan Jackson

11th: Angel Love

12th: Destiny McMillian

