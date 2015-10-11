Posted on by

Robeson Community College enrolling students in fall mini-semesters on Thursday and Friday


LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will be enrolling students for the upcoming 2015 Fall second eight-week mini-semester.

Registration will be held Thursday and Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration will end at 4 p.m. on Thursday and at 2 p.m. on Friday. Currently enrolled students must see a Financial Aid Specialist before registering, and new students must have an application on file with the admissions office.

Robeson Community College offers free tutoring, academic workshops, counseling and academic advising. The schedule for upcoming classes can be found at robeson.edu/cschedules.

