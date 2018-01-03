Government offices, RCC to close early today

LUMBERTON — Government offices and Robeson County Community College are closing early today ahead of the wintry weather expected to hit the region later today and into Thursday.

Robeson County offices will close at 3:15 p.m. today and will open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, County Manager Ricky Harris said.

Robeson County residents in need of home-heating assistance or help getting to an emergency shelter in order to escape the expected frigid temperatures can call 910-671-3152.

City of Lumberton offices will close at 3:30 p.m. today, City Manager Wayne Horne said. A decision about city government hours for Thursday will be announced later today.

Robeson Community College will close for faculty and staff at 3:30 p.m. today, said Dennis Watts, Public Information officer. All evening class activities are cancelled for today.

“Decisions regarding the operating schedule for Thursday will be determined later today,” Watts said. “For the latest information regarding the institution’s operating schedule, please check the college’s website and Facebook page.”