Local Roundup

Red Devils sweep Grays Creek

HOPE MILLS — The Red Springs High School varsity basketball teams claimed a pair of season-opening victories on Wednesday, beating Grays Creek.

Behind double-doubles from Sha’nia Leach and Taya Jones, the Lady Red Devils claimed a 48-40 win. Leach tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Jones finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kelsey Locklear contributed 11 points and Gabrielle Pecina added eight.

On the boys’ side, Red Springs claimed a nine-point win, beating the Bears 76-67.

Trojans sweep Rams

PEMBROKE — The Pine Forest High School varsity basketball teams claimed a pair of victories at Purnell Swett on Wednesday.

The Trojans beat the Rams 57-45 in the boys’ game, with three players finishing in double figures. Pine Forest used a strong first half to set the tone for the game, outscoring the Rams 28-14.

Pine Forest was led by Xavier and Xavian Williams. Xavier finished with 16 points and Xavian tallied 15. Tyus Foster chipped in with 14 points for the Trojans.

Lamel Anderson finished with 16 points to lead Rams.

In girls’ action, the Lady Rams lost 63-35 to the visiting Trojans.

After leading 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, Purnell Swett was outscored 54-25 the rest of the way.

Claresha Pruitt was one of three Trojans to finish with double figures, scoring a game-best 18 points in victory. Eris Goolson and Ayana Ahmad tallied 10 points each for Pine Forest.

Paige Sweeney led the Rams with 14 points and six rebounds.